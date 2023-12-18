Charleston (6-4) will try to stay hot when it hosts Coastal Carolina (3-6) in a non-conference battle on Monday night. The Cougars have won five of their last six games, including wins over Rhode Island and The Citadel in their last two contests. Their lone loss during that stretch came against then-No. 13 Florida Atlantic at the beginning of the month. Coastal Carolina has dropped two of its last three games, falling to Wofford last time out.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. Charleston is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Charleston vs. Coastal Carolina odds, while the over/under is 157 points.

Charleston vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Charleston -15.5

Charleston vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 157 points

Charleston vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Charleston -1772, Coastal Carolina +950

Why Charleston can cover

Charleston lost three of its first four games this season following its run to the NCAA Tournament last season, but it has won five of its six games since then. The Cougars beat Coastal Carolina on the road in the middle of November, pouring in 80 points in that victory. Junior guard Reyne Smith scored a team-high 24 points on six 3-pointers, while junior forward Ante Brzovic posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars added road wins at Kent State and Liberty in their ensuing games before losing to then-No. 13 Florida Atlantic. They have bounced back with wins over Rhode Island and The Citadel since then, with both of those victories coming by 15 points. Charleston has covered the spread in four of its last five games and is riding a seven-game home winning streak.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina was unable to pick up the outright victory when these teams met last month, but it covered the 9-point spread in that loss. Senior forward Kevin Easley scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor. Junior guard Kylan Blackmon (15), freshman guard Jacob Meyer (12) and senior center Ginika Ojiako (10) all scored in double figures as well.

The Chanticleers beat SC Upstate in overtime to wrap up the November portion of their schedule, and they scored 80 points against Wofford in their most recent game. They have not played since that Dec. 9 contest, leaving them rested heading into this matchup. Coastal Carolina has covered the spread in five of its last seven games, while Charleston has only covered twice in its last six games against Sun Belt opponents. See which team to pick here.

