Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Charlotte

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 15-13; Charlotte 15-12

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Charlotte 49ers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a win, while Florida Atlantic will be looking to get back in the win column.

The 49ers beat the Florida International Panthers 64-55 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the game between the Owls and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday was not particularly close, with Florida Atlantic falling 70-51.

Charlotte's victory brought them up to 15-12 while Florida Atlantic's loss pulled them down to 15-13. Charlotte is 8-6 after wins this year, and Florida Atlantic is 7-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.