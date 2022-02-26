Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ Charlotte
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 15-13; Charlotte 15-12
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Charlotte 49ers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte should still be feeling good after a win, while Florida Atlantic will be looking to get back in the win column.
The 49ers beat the Florida International Panthers 64-55 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the game between the Owls and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Thursday was not particularly close, with Florida Atlantic falling 70-51.
Charlotte's victory brought them up to 15-12 while Florida Atlantic's loss pulled them down to 15-13. Charlotte is 8-6 after wins this year, and Florida Atlantic is 7-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won five out of their last nine games against Charlotte.
- Jan 17, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 96 vs. Charlotte 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - Charlotte 74 vs. Florida Atlantic 71
- Jan 22, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 66 vs. Charlotte 53
- Jan 23, 2020 - Charlotte 70 vs. Florida Atlantic 68
- Jan 12, 2019 - Charlotte 65 vs. Florida Atlantic 60
- Mar 03, 2018 - Charlotte 85 vs. Florida Atlantic 78
- Jan 18, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 75 vs. Charlotte 64
- Feb 02, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 77 vs. Charlotte 75
- Jan 30, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 82 vs. Charlotte 77