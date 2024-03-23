Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Bradley 21-10, Cincinnati 18-13

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN Plus

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Bradley Braves are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena in a Big 12 postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cincinnati ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Dons, the Bearcats got past the Dons on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Simas Lukosius with 4 seconds left in the third quarter.

Lukosius was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 2 assists. He didn't help Cincinnati's cause all that much against Baylor on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Cincinnati was John Newman III's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Bradley earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Ramblers by a score of 74-62.

Bradley got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Malevy Leons out in front who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Leons didn't help Bradley's cause all that much against Drake two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this game. Duke Deen was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Bearcats pushed their record up to 21-14 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.7 points per game. As for the Braves, their victory bumped their record up to 23-11.