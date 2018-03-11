Cincinnati vs. Houston odds: AAC tournament championship game picks from red-hot expert who's 15-5

Houston and Cincinnati meet Sunday in the AAC tournament championship game. After opening as 4.5-point favorites, the Bearcats and now favored by four. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 127.5.



Nagel has been on fire this March, stringing together a white-hot 15-5 run as the NCAA Tournament approaches.



Nagel has been entrenched in the handicapping industry for two decades. He has covered college basketball on numerous platforms, giving him a bird's eye view that's unmatched.



Nagel knows Cincinnati and Houston split during the regular season, with each winning on its home floor.



Houston's win halted the Bearcats' 16-game winning streak and sent them into a two-game slide. Cincinnati's win over Houston had the opposite effect, as the Cougars proceeded to reel off five straight wins.



Cincinnati has won six in a row headed into Sunday, but has lacked its dominant form in the first two AAC tournament games. The Bearcats sleepwalked through the first halves of both games and faced a 13-point halftime deficit Saturday against Memphis.



Houston squeaked by Wichita State in the AAC tournament on Saturday, 77-74, and now face a top-10 team in Cincinnati.



