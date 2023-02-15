Who's Playing

Florida State @ Clemson

Current Records: Florida State 8-18; Clemson 18-7

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

FSU came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday, falling 83-75. Guard Jalen Warley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points. Warley's performance made up for a slower game against the Syracuse Orange last Wednesday. Warley's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Clemson has to be aching after a bruising 91-71 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday. Center PJ Hall (18 points) was the top scorer for Clemson.

FSU is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take FSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The Seminoles are now 8-18 while the Tigers sit at 18-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: FSU is 23rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. Clemson's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.68

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Clemson.