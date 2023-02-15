Who's Playing
Florida State @ Clemson
Current Records: Florida State 8-18; Clemson 18-7
What to Know
The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
FSU came up short against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday, falling 83-75. Guard Jalen Warley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points. Warley's performance made up for a slower game against the Syracuse Orange last Wednesday. Warley's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Clemson has to be aching after a bruising 91-71 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels this past Saturday. Center PJ Hall (18 points) was the top scorer for Clemson.
FSU is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take FSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
The Seminoles are now 8-18 while the Tigers sit at 18-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: FSU is 23rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.6 on average. Clemson's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.68
Odds
The Tigers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Clemson.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Clemson 82 vs. Florida State 81
- Feb 15, 2022 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 80
- Feb 02, 2022 - Clemson 75 vs. Florida State 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Florida State 80 vs. Clemson 61
- Dec 29, 2020 - Clemson 77 vs. Florida State 67
- Feb 29, 2020 - Clemson 70 vs. Florida State 69
- Dec 08, 2019 - Florida State 72 vs. Clemson 53
- Feb 19, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 64
- Jan 22, 2019 - Florida State 77 vs. Clemson 68
- Feb 28, 2018 - Clemson 76 vs. Florida State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 79
- Feb 25, 2017 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 74
- Feb 05, 2017 - Florida State 109 vs. Clemson 61
- Jan 30, 2016 - Florida State 76 vs. Clemson 65
- Jan 02, 2016 - Clemson 84 vs. Florida State 75