Who's Playing

College of Charleston @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: College of Charleston 11-1; Coastal Carolina 6-4

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at HTC Center. Bragging rights belong to College of Charleston for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cougars beat the Stetson Hatters 65-60 last week.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina escaped with a win last Wednesday against the South Dakota Coyotes by the margin of a single free throw, 87-86.

College of Charleston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped College of Charleston to 11-1 and Coastal Carolina to 6-4. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

College of Charleston have won three out of their last four games against Coastal Carolina.