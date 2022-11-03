The University of Louisville has been spared from significant and damaging sanctions by the IARP, CBS Sports has learned.

The school was handed a $5,000 fine, assessed a seven-day reduction in recruiting days and given two years of probation for its role in both the 2017 FBI investigation into bribery in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino and for follow-up violations that occurred under Chris Mack, who was fired in January.

Louisville was not given a postseason ban, and Pitino and Mack avoided punishment entirely, according to a source.

Two show-causes were handed down in the case: Former Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson was hit with a two-year show-cause that includes language prohibiting him from recruiting. Former Louisville assistant Jordan Fair was also assessed a two-year show-cause. Fair has been out of Division I basketball since he was fired by Louisville in 2017.

Johnson was hired in the spring by Archie Miller at Rhode Island. It was Johnson who was alleged to have helped influence former five-star prospect Brian Bowen's recruitment to Louisville in 2017. Bowen's father testified in federal court that Johnson arranged for a $1,300 payment. According to the IARP's findings, Johnson misled investigators during their probe, dating back to 2019. It was an aggravating factor in their decision to hand down the show-cause order.

The IARP process does not enable schools or affected parties to appeal decisions. Everything in Thursday's ruling is final.

This story will update.