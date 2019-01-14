College Basketball Podcast: Can anybody figure out what's going on with North Carolina?

North Carolina continued its bipolar ways this weekend. Just five days after winning at NC State, the Tar Heels lost 83-62 at home to Louisville. They were a double-digit favorite that lost by 20-plus. You don't see that every day. It was the most lopsided home loss Roy Williams has ever suffered at UNC. So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing it.

After that, the conversation went like this:

16:09: Cam Reddish buried a 3-pointer in the final second



20:49: A three-game losing streak has dropped Ohio State to 12-4. The Buckeyes are 2-3 against top-50 KenPom teams and just 5-4 vs. the top 115. So how good are they really?



29:40: Ole Miss was picked last in the preseason SEC poll. But the Rebels are 13-2 overall, 3-0 in the SEC and ranked 14th in the Top 25 And 1.



38:14: Gonzaga beat a better-than-you-realize San Francisco team on the road late Saturday to improve to 16-2. Will the Zags be 32-2 on Selection Sunday? Can the WCC get two bids to the NCAA Tournament?



51:13: It's a big week for Virginia. First the Cavaliers host Virginia Tech on Tuesday -- then they'll travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first of at least two showdowns with Duke. Will Virginia be 17-0, 16-1 or 15-2 this time next week?



