College Basketball Podcast: Can anybody figure out what's going on with North Carolina?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss big road wins by Duke, Ole Miss and Gonzaga
North Carolina continued its bipolar ways this weekend. Just five days after winning at NC State, the Tar Heels lost 83-62 at home to Louisville. They were a double-digit favorite that lost by 20-plus. You don't see that every day. It was the most lopsided home loss Roy Williams has ever suffered at UNC. So we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing it.
After that, the conversation went like thisI
- 16:09: Cam Reddish buried a 3-pointer in the final second to lift Duke past Florida State on Saturday (after Zion Williamson was sidelined by an eye injury). How did Reddish get that wide open? Was that the breakthrough performance he needed?
- 20:49: A three-game losing streak has dropped Ohio State to 12-4. The Buckeyes are 2-3 against top-50 KenPom teams and just 5-4 vs. the top 115. So how good are they really?
- 29:40 Ole Miss was picked last in the preseason SEC poll. But the Rebels are 13-2 overall, 3-0 in the SEC and ranked 14th in the Top 25 And 1. Incredible work by first-year coach Kermit Davis. (I wrote about it Saturday.) Is he about to win SEC Coach of the Year in his first season at Ole Miss just like his father, Kermit Davis Sr., won SEC Coach of the Year in his first season at Mississippi State 48 years ago?
- 38:14: Gonzaga beat a better-than-you-realize San Francisco team on the road late Saturday to improve to 16-2. Will the Zags be 32-2 on Selection Sunday? Can the WCC get two bids to the NCAA Tournament?
- 51:13: It's a big week for Virginia. First the Cavaliers host Virginia Tech on Tuesday -- then they'll travel to Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first of at least two showdowns with Duke. Will Virginia be 17-0, 16-1 or 15-2 this time next week?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Vols hold at top spot in latest rankings
Fellow SEC member Ole Miss is No. 14 after Saturday's victory at Mississippi State
-
How to watch Michigan State-Penn State
The Spartans will look to extend their win streak to 10 on Sunday against middling Penn St...
-
Saturday's best of college basketball
Here's what you need to know from Saturday's college basketball action
-
Davis has Rebels rolling
The Rebels are 13-2 overall and 3-0 in the SEC under Davis after being picked last in the preseason...
-
Reddish rallies Duke when Zion sits
No Zion? No problem. Duke had been waiting for Reddish to unlock his star power. That finally...
-
No. 1 Duke survives scare at No. 13 FSU
Zion Williamson was unavailable due to an injury, so Duke's other freshmen stepped up and delivered...