College Basketball Podcast: Can No. 2 Kentucky upset No. 1 Michigan State in the Champions Classic?

The college basketball season starts this week -- on Tuesday, to be exact. And, man, it's impossible to start it any better than the way it's starting this year. The top four teams in the Associated Press poll -- No. 1 Michigan State, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Duke -- will each open under the same roof. And the fact that it's Madison Square Garden's roof only makes the Champions Classic that much sweeter.

Can't wait.

I'll fly to New York on Monday and will be inside MSG on Tuesday. So, before I left home, Matt Norlander and I decided to get together Sunday night and discuss both games in great detail -- but only after we gave proper attention to ... Central Arkansas at Baylor!

After that, the conversation went like this:

10:00: The first game of the Champions Classic is No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke. Each team is replacing significant pieces. At Kansas, it's mostly Dedric Lawson. At Duke, it's mostly Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. And, I think, whichever team replaces those pieces better, and more quickly, will likely win this game on Tuesday night. For what it's worth, Norlander and I do not agree on the winner. He picked one team (Kansas), I took the other (Duke).

