Arizona Wildcats @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Arizona 18-5, Colorado 16-7

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at CU Events Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Arizona had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They walked away with a 105-99 victory over the Utes. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Among those leading the charge was Pelle Larsson, who scored 27 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Kylan Boswell was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes were able to grind out a solid win over the Sun Devils on Thursday, taking the game 82-70.

Among those leading the charge was J'Vonne Hadley, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was KJ Simpson, who scored 17 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

The Wildcats have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for the Buffaloes, their win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.7 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Arizona against the Buffaloes in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 97-50 win. With Arizona ahead 50-23 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Colorado is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colorado.