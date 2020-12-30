Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Colorado State Rams and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moby Arena. Colorado State is 4-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while Fresno State is 2-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The two conference foes have split their last 10 meetings head-to-head.

However, Colorado State has covered the spread in seven of those 10 matchups. This time around, the Rams are favored by 9.5-points in the latest Colorado State vs. Fresno State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State spread: Colorado State -9.5

Colorado State vs. Fresno State over-under: 139 points

Colorado State vs. Fresno State money line: Rams -550, Bulldogs +400



What you need to know about Colorado State

The Rams are coming off a 20-win season in Niko Medved's third season at the helm and they're playing exceptional defense to begin the 2020-21 season. Colorado State has only allowed opponents to make 19.8 percent of their 3-point attempts in its last four games and that ability to run people off the 3-point line is critical to its early success.

Sophomore guard David Roddy is averaging 16.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and he's coming off a double-double against Fresno State on Monday where he had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Stevens also had 16 points and nine assists in that contest.

What you need to know about Fresno State

The Bulldogs are out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday after giving Colorado State an easy 75-53 win. Fresno State shot just 4-of-23 from the 3-point line and turned the ball over 22 times in the loss. However, Orlando Robinson did turn in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Colorado State comes into the game boasting the 18th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.4. As for Fresno State, the Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.80, which places them ninth in college basketball.

