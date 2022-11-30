Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ Colorado State

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 6-2; Colorado State 5-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Loyola Marymount Lions will be on the road. They will take on the Colorado State Rams at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moby Arena. These two teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games.

Loyola Marymount took their matchup against the Bellarmine Knights last Friday by a conclusive 80-59 score. The Lions got double-digit scores from five players: guard Justin Ahrens (15), forward Keli Leaupepe (15), guard Chance Stephens (13), guard Jalin Anderson (11), and forward Alex Merkviladze (10).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Colorado State at home against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday as the squad secured an 88-45 win. Guard John Tonje and guard Taviontae Jackson were among the main playmakers for the Rams as the former had 25 points along with seven boards and the latter had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds and five steals.

Loyola Marymount is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Loyola Marymount, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Loyola Marymount to 6-2 and Colorado State to 5-2. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Colorado State and Loyola Marymount both have one win in their last three games.