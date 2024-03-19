The Colorado Buffaloes will square off against the Boise State Broncos on Wednesday night in the nightcap of the 2024 First Four doubleheader from Dayton, Ohio. The winner will earn the No. 10 seed in the South Region and face No. 7 seed Florida on Friday. The Buffaloes (24-10) used a surge to the Pac-12 Tournament final behind an eight-game winning streak to secure one of the final at-large bids in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They fell 75-68 to Oregon in the conference tournament championship but still heard their names called on Selection Sunday. The Broncos (22-10) managed a third-place finish in a strong Mountain West Conference that saw six teams receive bids. However, a 76-66 loss to New Mexico in the conference tournament likely relegated the Broncos to a First Four appearance.

Tipoff is set for 9:10 p.m. ET from UD Arena. The Buffaloes are 2.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 140.5 in the latest Colorado vs. Boise State odds via SportsLine consensus.

Colorado vs. Boise State point spread: Colorado -2.5

Colorado vs. Boise State over/under total points: 140.5

Colorado vs. Boise State money line: Colorado -144, Boise State +121

CU: The Buffaloes have won 20 of 25 games this season in which they were favored.

BSU: The Broncos are 15-8 against the spread in their past 23 games.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes struggled with consistency all season, as their conference slate was marked by both a three-game losing streak and a stretch in which they lost four of five. In total, four of those seven defeats came to non-NCAA Tournament teams, which led to Colorado's bubble status down the stretch.

Even so, the Buffaloes unquestionably had one of the most talented rosters in the Pac-12 and, when they played with urgency and focus, they repeatedly proved they can compete against top-tier competition. Their eight-game winning streak included five victories by double figures and a 79-75 road victory over an Oregon club that would win the rematch in the Pac-12 title game.

Colorado had perhaps the strongest starting five in the conference, all of whom average double figures in scoring. Junior guard KJ Simpson, an all-conference, first-team selection, averages 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Versatile forward Tristan Da Silva puts up averages of 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Why Boise State can cover

The Broncos played a difficult non-conference schedule in hopes of both building equity toward a strong NCAA Tournament resume along with preparing for the rugged competition in the Mountain West. They had mixed results, as a win over West Coast Conference champion St. Mary's became the gem of their resume but was offset by losses to the likes of Virginia Tech, Clemson, Butler and Washington State.

Still, Boise State used one of the most experienced rosters in the Mountain West to finish 13-5, just one game behind Utah State while consistently fielding an efficient club on both sides of the floor. In fact, Boise State and Nevada were the only Mountain West programs to rank the top five for both total offense and defense in the conference. The Broncos ranked No. 5 in scoring at 75.8 points per game and No. 3 in scoring defense (67.5 ppg).

Versatile junior forward Tyson Degenhart, who was named to the Mountain West all-conference first team, leads the way with averages of 17 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Junior forward O'Mar Stanley is shooting 55.1% from the field while posting averages of 13 points and 6.4 rebounds. He was named to the all-conference second team.

How to make Boise State vs. Colorado picks

