Who's Playing

Brown @ Colorado

Current Records: Brown 4-2; Colorado 4-1

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Brown Bears at 3:15 p.m. ET Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Buffaloes were able to grind out a solid win over the Duquesne Dukes this past Saturday, winning 84-76. Colorado got double-digit scores from five players: forward Evan Battey (18), forward Jabari Walker (13), guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (12), guard KJ Simpson (11), and forward Tristan da Silva (10).

Meanwhile, Brown narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Bradley Braves 65-62.

Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Colorado is now 4-1 while Brown sits at 4-2. The Buffaloes are 2-1 after wins this season, the Bears 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.

Injury Report for Colorado

Javon Ruffin: Out (Knee)

Quincy Allen: Out for the Season (Hip)

Injury Report for Brown

No Injury Information