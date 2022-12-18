Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Colorado

Current Records: Northern Colorado 5-5; Colorado 6-5

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to CU Events Center at 5 p.m. ET Sunday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Northern Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over the Northridge Matadors last week, winning 70-63.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes took their contest against the North Alabama Lions this past Thursday by a conclusive 84-60 score. Forward Tristan da Silva was the offensive standout of the game for the Buffaloes, picking up 25 points in addition to nine boards.

The Bears have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Northern Colorado took a serious blow against Colorado when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 81-45. Can Northern Colorado avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Northern Colorado in the last eight years.