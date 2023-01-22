Who's Playing

Washington State @ Colorado

Current Records: Washington State 9-11; Colorado 11-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at CU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado winning the first 83-78 at home and Washington State taking the second 70-43.

The Buffaloes were close but no cigar this past Thursday as they fell 75-72 to the Washington Huskies. The losing side was boosted by guard Julian Hammond III, who had 18 points. Hammond III hadn't helped his team much against the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Hammond III's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Cougars lost to the Utah Utes on the road by a decisive 77-63 margin. Forward Mouhamed Gueye (20 points) was the top scorer for Washington State.

Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.

Colorado is now 11-9 while Washington State sits at a mirror-image 9-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Buffaloes are 48th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. The Cougars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the sixth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a 5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colorado have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Washington State.