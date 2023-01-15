Who's Playing

St. John's @ Connecticut

Current Records: St. John's 12-6; Connecticut 15-3

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm lost both of their matches to the #6 Connecticut Huskies last season on scores of 78-86 and 60-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. St. John's and the Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET Sunday at XL Center. St. John's should still be riding high after a win, while UConn will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between St. John's and the Butler Bulldogs last Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as St. John's wrapped it up with a 77-61 victory at home. The Red Storm got double-digit scores from four players: center Joel Soriano (20), guard AJ Storr (12), guard Andre Curbelo (11), and guard Rafael Pinzon (10).

Meanwhile, UConn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. Center Donovan Clingan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds in addition to five blocks.

St. John's is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Connecticut's loss took them down to 15-3 while St. John's' victory pulled them up to 12-6. In their victory, St. John's relied heavily on Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards. UConn will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 14-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Connecticut have won two out of their last three games against St. John's.