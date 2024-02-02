Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Butler 14-7, Creighton 16-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Creighton Bluejays and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 2nd at CHI Health Center Omaha. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Creighton put the finishing touches on their eighth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past the Blue Demons 85-62. 85 seems to be a good number for Creighton as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Creighton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Alexander, who scored 23 points along with seven assists. Alexander has been hot recently, having posted 23 or more points the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Butler and the Wildcats on Saturday hardly resembled the 62-50 effort from their previous meeting. The Bulldogs walked away with an 88-81 victory over the Wildcats. Butler was down 17-3 with 11:40 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy seven-point win.

Butler can attribute much of their success to DJ Davis, who scored 28 points, and Jahmyl Telfort, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Davis has scored all season. Less helpful for Butler was Posh Alexander's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bluejays are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 14-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Creighton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Creighton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Creighton is a big 9.5-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Butler.