Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ CSNorthridge Matadors

Current Records: CS Fullerton 8-8, CSNorthridge 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the CSNorthridge Matadors and the CS Fullerton Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Premier America Credit Union Arena. CSNorthridge will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact CSNorthridge found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 95-75 punch to the gut against the Aggies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for CSNorthridge in their matchups with UC Davis: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Titans, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 76-58 loss to the Tritons on Saturday. CS Fullerton has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

CS Fullerton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Matadors' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 12-4. As for the Titans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for CS Fullerton, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given CSNorthridge's sizeable advantage in that area, CS Fullerton will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, CSNorthridge is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

CSNorthridge is a 4-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.