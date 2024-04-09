Strike Dan Hurley from the Kentucky coaching candidates boards. The UConn coach ended his national championship postgame press conference with a question from a reporter about a job "coming open tomorrow."

And Hurley grinned, before it became an outright laugh.

"Yeah, yeah, I don't think that's a concern," he said. "My wife, you should have her answer that. ... She'll answer that question better than I can."

Hurley is a New Jersey native. His wife, Andrea, also is a New Jersey native. They met in college, at Seton Hall, in New Jersey. Hurley's career started with three jobs in New Jersey, then one in New York before taking him up the Atlantic coast to Rhode Island, then back down to UConn.

Of course, Kentucky's incredible college basketball history speaks for itself. As does the power of the dollar. But Hurley did not leave the door very far open -- unless Andrea surprises all of us, including her husband.

Hurley just led UConn to its sixth national championship in program history and second in a row on Monday night. The No. 1 seed Huskies beat No. 1 seed Purdue 75-60. The victory marked UConn's 12th straight double-digit triumph in NCAA Tournament action, a streak of historic dominance that dates back to the beginning of last year's tournament.