DePaul's work with its 2023 recruiting class got a big boost on Monday, when four-star power forward Tafara Gapare picked the Blue Demons on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-10 New Zealand native chose DePaul over Maryland, George Washington, Syracuse, Illinois and pro options.

Though Gapare is eligible to reclassify into the Class of 2022, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Dushawn London reported Monday that he is "currently committed to staying in 2023." Ranked the No. 46 overall player in the class by 247Sports, Gapare should be a force for the Blue Demons whenever he ultimately suits up.

He is the second top-100 prospect to commit to DePaul under second-year coach Tony Stubblefield, who also signed four-star shooting guard Zion Cruz from the Class of 2022. Gapare is considered the No. 11 power forward in the class and No. 2 player in Connecticut after moving from New Zealand and enrolling at South Kent High School.

As a late bloomer amid his transition to the United States, Gapare is a high-upside prospect with the ingredients to become a big-time college player. Here is a recent evaluation of Gapare from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Dushawn London: