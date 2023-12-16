Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Northwestern 7-2, DePaul 2-7

How To Watch

What to Know

DePaul will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Northwestern Wildcats at 5:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Northwestern took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on DePaul, who comes in off a win.

DePaul had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 75-68 on Saturday. The win was just what DePaul needed coming off of a 89-64 defeat in their prior contest.

Chico Carter Jr. and Jeremiah Oden were among the main playmakers for DePaul as the former scored 14 points along with eight assists and the latter scored 22 points along with six rebounds.

Northwestern came into the match on Wednesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 75-73. Northwestern's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Boo Buie, who scored 23 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Ryan Langborg was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Blue Demons' victory bumped their record up to 2-7. As for the Wildcats, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-2.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: DePaul have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've made 37.6% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

DePaul was pulverized by Northwestern 83-45 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Will DePaul have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Northwestern is a big 10-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won 5 out of their last 6 games against DePaul.