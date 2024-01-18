Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Providence after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead DePaul 47-31. Providence took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

If Providence keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-6 in no time. On the other hand, DePaul will have to make due with a 3-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Providence 11-6, DePaul 3-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Providence is 8-2 against DePaul since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Providence, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 85-65 defeat to the Musketeers. The game was a close 41-40 at the break, but unfortunately for Providence it sure didn't stay that way.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Oduro, who scored 20 points along with three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin Carter, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

DePaul was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with Villanova but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Blue Demons found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 94-69 punch to the gut against the Wildcats on Friday. DePaul has struggled against Villanova recently, as their contest on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Da'Sean Nelson, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Chico Carter Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Friars' loss dropped their record down to 11-6. As for the Blue Demons, their defeat was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-13.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Providence's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Providence was able to grind out a solid win over DePaul when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 75-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Providence is a big 8.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series History

Providence has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.