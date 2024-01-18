Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for Providence after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead DePaul 47-31. Providence took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a victory here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.
If Providence keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-6 in no time. On the other hand, DePaul will have to make due with a 3-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Providence Friars @ DePaul Blue Demons
Current Records: Providence 11-6, DePaul 3-13
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.99
What to Know
Providence is 8-2 against DePaul since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.
The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Providence, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 85-65 defeat to the Musketeers. The game was a close 41-40 at the break, but unfortunately for Providence it sure didn't stay that way.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Oduro, who scored 20 points along with three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin Carter, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.
DePaul was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with Villanova but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Blue Demons found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 94-69 punch to the gut against the Wildcats on Friday. DePaul has struggled against Villanova recently, as their contest on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Da'Sean Nelson, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Chico Carter Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.
The Friars' loss dropped their record down to 11-6. As for the Blue Demons, their defeat was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-13.
Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Providence's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.
Providence was able to grind out a solid win over DePaul when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 75-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Providence since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Providence is a big 8.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as a 10-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 139 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Providence has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Providence 75 vs. DePaul 64
- Jan 01, 2023 - Providence 74 vs. DePaul 59
- Feb 12, 2022 - Providence 76 vs. DePaul 73
- Jan 01, 2022 - Providence 70 vs. DePaul 53
- Mar 10, 2021 - DePaul 70 vs. Providence 62
- Feb 13, 2021 - Providence 57 vs. DePaul 47
- Dec 27, 2020 - Providence 95 vs. DePaul 90
- Mar 07, 2020 - Providence 93 vs. DePaul 55
- Jan 04, 2020 - Providence 66 vs. DePaul 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - DePaul 67 vs. Providence 55