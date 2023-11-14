Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: South Dakota 2-0, DePaul 0-2

What to Know

South Dakota has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the DePaul Blue Demons at 9:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. South Dakota will be strutting in after a victory while DePaul will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact South Dakota proved on Friday. Everything went their way against the Vaqueros as the Coyotes made off with a 100-79 victory. The oddsmakers were on South Dakota's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 77-73 to the Beach. DePaul has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Elijah Fisher, who earned 25 points. Less helpful for DePaul was Chico Carter Jr.'s abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Coyotes' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Blue Demons, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

South Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-18 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for South Dakota considering the team was a sub-par 3-14 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 30 games they played last year would have netted $219.10. On the other hand, DePaul will play as the favorite, and the team was 6-3 as such last season.

Odds

DePaul is a big 8.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

