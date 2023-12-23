Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Villanova 8-4, DePaul 2-8

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

TV: Fox Sports 1

Villanova is 9-1 against DePaul since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. DePaul took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Villanova, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Villanova ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They skirted past the Bluejays 68-66. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 17:05 mark of the second half, when Villanova was facing a 41-27 deficit.

Eric Dixon was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 32 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Blue Demons came up short against the Wildcats on Saturday and fell 56-46. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points DePaul has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The victory makes it two in a row for the Wildcats and bumps their season record up to 8-4. As for the Blue Demons, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Villanova have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7 rebounds per game. Given Villanova's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Villanova strolled past DePaul when the teams last played back in February by a score of 81-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Villanova since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Villanova has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.