Domestic-violence charges dropped against San Diego coach Lamont Smith

University of San Diego men's basketball coach Lamont Smith has had all charges of domestic violence against him dropped after a review from the District Attorney in San Francisco.

Smith's lawyer released the news on Tuesday evening.

Smith was arrested at Oakland International Airport on Feb. 25 after a woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, alleged Smith abused her the night prior. San Diego was in town for its regular-season finale against the University of San Francisco.

"After reviewing all the evidence and completing their investigation, the San Francisco District Attorney's office has discharged the matter and has declined to file any charges against Coach Smith," Gail Shifman's statement reads. "An arrest in California is not the same as being charged with a crime. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges because there is insufficient evidence and there are no court proceedings."

The 42-year-old Smith has been at USD since 2015.

The school released a statement to ESPN on Saturday. It reads: "There has been no change in Lamont Smith's status with the university. He remains on administrative leave and the university's investigation of this personnel matter is ongoing. Acting head coach Sam Scholl will coach our team for the remainder of the basketball season."

San Diego lost in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference. It's undetermined if the school will receive an invite to a postseason tournament. The Toreros are 18-13.