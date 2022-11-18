Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Drake

Current Records: Buffalo 1-2; Drake 2-0

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Drake Bulldogs at 1 p.m. ET Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Drake will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Buffalo has to be hurting after a devastating 84-64 loss at the hands of the Connecticut Huskies on Tuesday. One thing holding Buffalo back was the mediocre play of Isaiah Adams, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Drake netted an 80-72 victory over the Wofford Terriers on Monday.

Buffalo is now 1-2 while the Bulldogs sit at 2-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.70% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But Drake comes into the game boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.