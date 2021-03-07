A champion will be crowned on Sunday when the top-seeded Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on the No. 2-seed Drake Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET in the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship Game. Drake boasts a 25-3 record, while the Ramblers are 23-4 overall. The Bulldogs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games. Loyola Chicago, meanwhile, is just 3-6 against the spread in its last nine.

The Ramblers are favored by eight-points in the latest Loyola Chicago vs. Drake odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 126. Before entering any Drake vs. Loyola Chicago picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Loyola Chicago vs. Drake. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Loyola Chicago vs. Drake:

Loyola Chicago vs. Drake spread: Loyola Chicago -8

Loyola Chicago vs. Drake over-under: 126 points

Loyola Chicago vs. Drake money line: Loyola Chicago -360, Drake +285

What you need to know about Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago is coming off a comfortable 65-49 victory over Indiana State on Saturday. Four players on Loyola Chicago scored in the double digits: Cameron Krutwig (18), guard Lucas Williamson (14), guard Keith Clemons (12), and forward Aher Uguak (10). Krutwig paces the Ramblers in a number of categories, including scoring (14.8 points per game), rebounding (6.7 rpg) and assists (3.0 apg).

Loyola Chicago enters Sunday's showdown having won 16 of its last 17 games. The Ramblers have also dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 meetings against Drake. In addition, Loyola Chicago is 10-4 against the spread in its last 14 games played in March.

What you need to know about Drake

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Missouri State Bears, sneaking past 71-69. Among those leading the charge for Drake was forward Tremell Murphy, who had 20 points in addition to seven boards. For the season, Murphy is averaging 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Drake has won 10 of its last 11 games played on a Sunday. The Bulldogs have also been sensational against the spread when playing conference foes this season. In fact, Drake is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games against an opponent from the Mountain Valley conference.

How to make Drake vs. Loyola Chicago picks

The model has simulated Loyola Chicago vs. Drake 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Loyola Chicago vs. Drake? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Drake vs. Loyola Chicago spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.