Duke vs. UNC: Barack Obama, Todd Gurley, Ken Griffey Jr., Spike Lee among stars to turn out for game
The Tar Heels-Blue Devils game was an unprecedented draw
The Battle for Tobacco Road has more weight this season than it has in recent memory, as No. 1 Duke is hosting No. 8 North Carolina. The Cameron Crazies were out in full force, but the opportunity to watch Zion Williamson has the crowd looking a bit more star-studded than your average college basketball game.
The game cost Super Bowl prices to attend, and one look around the arena makes it apparent why. Actors, athletes and, indeed, former presidents turned out to see next year's No. 1 pick on the No. 1 team in the country.
Yes, you read that right. Former President Barack Obama was at Cameron Indoor Stadium to see the biggest game of the season.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, who went to nearby Tarboro High School, also showed up for the game.
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was also in the house to see the game.
Spike Lee also showed up in Knicks garb, presumably to see Williamson, who the Knicks are striving to pick in next year's draft.
Actress Hayden Panettiere was also in the building to support the Blue Devils.
It's a special feeling in Cameron Indoor Stadium, and even the National Championship itself might not have the same professional feeling this game had pregame. The energy is there, and the star power is in the building to back it up.
