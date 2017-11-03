Duke's Marvin Bagley III swears LaMelo Ball is going to be scary in five years

The former top-rated recruit in the Class of 2017, Marvin Bagley, had a wealth of experience battling against some of the top prep prospects in the country on the AAU circuit and in high school before signing with Duke, including the always-polarizing LaMelo Ball.

Ball, who has committed to UCLA, is a player many talent evaluators are somewhat bearish on as far as projecting him to the next level. But the Duke freshman said the sky's the limit for the 16-year-old out of Chino Hills, California, in an interview with CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave earlier this week.

"Man, what he's doing now is crazy," said Bagley when asked about LaMelo's potential. "To see whatever he does five years from now is going to be real scary. He's already got the notoriety, the followers on Instagram .. He's a great player, can shoot, do everything on the court. He's going to be a real good player. So people should watch out for him."

Bagley, a very realistic candidate to be the No. 1 overall player off the board in the 2018 NBA Draft, also weighed in on the never-ending debate of the NBA's age limit and the controversial one-and-done system, saying he feels the restrictions shouldn't exist and that ultimately talent should be able determine the process.

"If you're good at something, and you're able to take your talent to the next level, I think you should be able to do that," he said. "I don't know what the NBA is thinking about it, but in my opinion, if you're really good at something and you can help your family out, and you can make a living off it, you should be able to do that just like any other sport that can do that. I think if they put a restriction on basketball, they should put a restriction on other sports."

Bagley was the top overall prospect in the Class of 2018 for quite some time before choosing to reclassify to 2017 this summer, presumably so he could speed up the timeline for him to get to the NBA. He committed to Duke in mid-August and was later cleared by the NCAA to play what will presumably be his only season in college basketball before he makes the leap to the NBA. He's a transcendent talent already garnering praise for his body and talent as a potential No. 1 pick.

"I would take him No. 1," one scout told CBS Sports of Bagley in August. "I like the others. But [Bagley] is my No. 1."