Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Duquesne

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 13-12; Duquesne 16-8

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes are 2-14 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Duquesne and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes should still be riding high after a big win, while St. Bonaventure will be looking to right the ship.

The George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. Duquesne blew past the Patriots 75-52. Among those leading the charge for Duquesne was guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 20 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-70 to the La Salle Explorers. Guard Moses Flowers wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Flowers played for 31 minutes with.

The Dukes' victory brought them up to 16-8 while St. Bonaventure's defeat pulled them down to 13-12. Duquesne is 9-6 after wins this season, and St. Bonaventure is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Duquesne.