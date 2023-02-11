Who's Playing
St. Bonaventure @ Duquesne
Current Records: St. Bonaventure 13-12; Duquesne 16-8
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes are 2-14 against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Duquesne and St. Bonaventure will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes should still be riding high after a big win, while St. Bonaventure will be looking to right the ship.
The George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Duquesne proved too difficult a challenge. Duquesne blew past the Patriots 75-52. Among those leading the charge for Duquesne was guard Dae Dae Grant, who had 20 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the Bonnies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 76-70 to the La Salle Explorers. Guard Moses Flowers wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Flowers played for 31 minutes with.
The Dukes' victory brought them up to 16-8 while St. Bonaventure's defeat pulled them down to 13-12. Duquesne is 9-6 after wins this season, and St. Bonaventure is 5-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Bonaventure have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Duquesne.
- Jan 18, 2023 - St. Bonaventure 65 vs. Duquesne 56
- Feb 19, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 81 vs. Duquesne 55
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Bonaventure 64 vs. Duquesne 56
- Mar 05, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 75 vs. Duquesne 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 65 vs. Duquesne 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - St. Bonaventure 62 vs. Duquesne 48
- Feb 26, 2020 - Duquesne 81 vs. St. Bonaventure 77
- Feb 08, 2020 - St. Bonaventure 83 vs. Duquesne 80
- Feb 27, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 68 vs. Duquesne 47
- Feb 06, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 51 vs. Duquesne 49
- Feb 21, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 73 vs. Duquesne 67
- Feb 03, 2018 - St. Bonaventure 84 vs. Duquesne 81
- Feb 25, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 80 vs. Duquesne 77
- Feb 01, 2017 - St. Bonaventure 71 vs. Duquesne 64
- Feb 24, 2016 - St. Bonaventure 80 vs. Duquesne 76
- Jan 16, 2016 - Duquesne 95 vs. St. Bonaventure 88