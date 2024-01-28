Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Temple 8-12, East Carolina 10-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, East Carolina is heading back home. The East Carolina Pirates and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Temple took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on East Carolina, who comes in off a win.

After a 85-72 finish the last time they played, East Carolina and Wichita State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Pirates had just enough and edged the Shockers out 54-52. Despite the win, that was the fewest points East Carolina has scored all season.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to Brandon Johnson, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Temple's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Matteo Picarelli, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 1 assists. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jordan Riley, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The win got the Pirates back to even at 10-10. As for the Owls, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-12 record this season.

East Carolina beat Temple 73-62 in their previous meeting on January 10th. Will East Carolina repeat their success, or does Temple have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Temple has won 7 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.