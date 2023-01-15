Who's Playing

South Florida @ East Carolina

Current Records: South Florida 7-10; East Carolina 10-8

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will be returning home after a two-game road trip. East Carolina and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates won both of their matches against South Florida last season (65-57 and 64-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for East Carolina on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 83-55 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Guard Quentin Diboundje wasn't much of a difference maker for East Carolina; Diboundje played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, South Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 83-77 to the Houston Cougars. Guard Tyler Harris did his best for the Bulls, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total).

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

East Carolina and South Florida both have seven wins in their last 14 games.