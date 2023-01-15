Who's Playing
South Florida @ East Carolina
Current Records: South Florida 7-10; East Carolina 10-8
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates will be returning home after a two-game road trip. East Carolina and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates won both of their matches against South Florida last season (65-57 and 64-60) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for East Carolina on Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 83-55 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Guard Quentin Diboundje wasn't much of a difference maker for East Carolina; Diboundje played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, South Florida was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 83-77 to the Houston Cougars. Guard Tyler Harris did his best for the Bulls, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total).
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
East Carolina and South Florida both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Feb 23, 2022 - East Carolina 64 vs. South Florida 60
- Feb 17, 2022 - East Carolina 65 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 09, 2021 - South Florida 69 vs. East Carolina 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - South Florida 73 vs. East Carolina 68
- Jan 07, 2020 - East Carolina 62 vs. South Florida 59
- Feb 10, 2019 - South Florida 72 vs. East Carolina 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Florida 77 vs. East Carolina 57
- Jan 17, 2018 - East Carolina 90 vs. South Florida 52
- Jan 03, 2018 - East Carolina 67 vs. South Florida 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - South Florida 64 vs. East Carolina 57
- Dec 28, 2016 - East Carolina 60 vs. South Florida 49
- Mar 10, 2016 - South Florida 71 vs. East Carolina 66
- Mar 02, 2016 - East Carolina 52 vs. South Florida 39
- Feb 16, 2016 - South Florida 69 vs. East Carolina 52