Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Kent State 8-5, Eastern Michigan 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 6th at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Tuesday, the Golden Flashes rang in the new year with a 82-69 victory over the Cardinals. The victory was just what Kent State needed coming off of a 66-46 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan fought the good fight in their overtime match against Bowling Green on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Falcons by a score of 92-90. Eastern Michigan has struggled against Bowling Green recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

The Golden Flashes pushed their record up to 8-5 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 7-6.

Everything came up roses for Kent State against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 81-54 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kent State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.