Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Weber State 17-9, Eastern Washington 17-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Reese Court -- Cheney, Washington

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Eastern Washington is on a eight-game streak of home wins, while the Wildcats are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reese Court. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Idaho State scored an imposing 82 points on Thursday, Eastern Washington still came out on top. The Eagles walked away with an 88-82 win over the Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats dodged a bullet on Thursday and finished off the Vandals 70-69.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-8 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 17-9.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Eastern Washington just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Weber State struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Eastern Washington skirted past the Wildcats 80-78 when the teams last played back in January. Does Eastern Washington have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wildcats turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Weber State.