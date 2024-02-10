Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Furman 12-12, ETSU 13-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

ETSU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Freedom Hall. ETSU will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Last Wednesday, the Buccaneers earned a 57-50 win over the Terriers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Furman last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-69 to the Bears. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 147 point over/under.

The Buccaneers are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for the Paladins, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 12-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: ETSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only ETSU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, Furman is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Odds

Furman is a slight 2.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Furman has won 7 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.