Final Four 2019: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech odds, best picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

A lockdown defense faces a potent offense on Saturday night when the Michigan State Spartans and Texas Tech Red Raiders collide in the 2019 Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans (32-6) enter Saturday's showdown averaging 78.7 points and have won 14 of their last 15 games. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders (30-6) are holding their opponents to an average of 57 points in their four 2019 NCAA Tournament games. In their Elite 8 victory over 1-seed Gonzaga, the Red Raiders limited the Zags' top-ranked offense to a dismal 26.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Spartans are favored by 2.5 in the latest Michigan State vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132.5, down from an open of 133. Before making any Michigan State vs. Texas Tech picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament Final Four predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Cassius Winston gets most of the accolades for Michigan State, but the Spartans are extremely balanced. Forward Nick Ward (hand) missed multiple weeks late in the season, but that might have been a blessing in disguise because it allowed the Spartans to give Kenny Goins more minutes.

Goins has averaged just under 10 rebounds per game in the NCAA Tournament 2019, while Ward has collected about six. Those two along with Xavier Tillman, who is averaging close to a double-double in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, give MSU a strong front court to pair with Winston and fellow guard Matt McQuaid (9.8 points per game) in the backcourt. Orchestrating it all is Tom Izzo, one of the most successful postseason coaches in modern college basketball history. He's 52-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and is coaching in his eighth Final Four.

But just because the Spartans have an NCAA Tournament pedigree doesn't mean they'll cover the Texas Tech vs. Michigan State spread in the Final Four 2019.

The Red Raiders lead the nation in defensive efficiency and are allowing 57 points per game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver, a future NBA star, leads an improving offense with 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Sharpshooter Davide Moretti nails 46.3 percent of his 3-point shots. Every program in the country looking for a new head coach will come after Texas Tech's Chris Beard, a master tactician.

Texas Tech is 13-3 against the spread in its last 16 games, including 11-1 versus winning teams.

