Who's Playing
Va. Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles
Current Records: Va. Tech 9-4, Florida State 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Donald L. Tucker Center. Va. Tech might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.
Va. Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. Their painful 86-63 loss to the Demon Deacons might stick with them for a while. Va. Tech was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.
Va. Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Hunter Cattoor, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds, and Tyler Nickel who scored 11 points.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles rang in the new year with a 82-71 win over the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.
Florida State can attribute much of their success to Chandler Jackson, who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jackson has scored all season.
The Hokies' defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for the Seminoles, they now have a winning record of 7-6.
Va. Tech took their win against Florida State in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 82-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.
- Mar 04, 2023 - Va. Tech 82 vs. Florida State 60
- Jan 29, 2022 - Va. Tech 85 vs. Florida State 72
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida State 74 vs. Va. Tech 63
- Mar 14, 2019 - Florida State 65 vs. Va. Tech 63
- Mar 05, 2019 - Florida State 73 vs. Va. Tech 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Florida State 91 vs. Va. Tech 82
- Mar 09, 2017 - Florida State 74 vs. Va. Tech 68
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida State 93 vs. Va. Tech 78
- Mar 09, 2016 - Va. Tech 96 vs. Florida State 85
- Feb 20, 2016 - Va. Tech 83 vs. Florida State 73