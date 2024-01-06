Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Va. Tech 9-4, Florida State 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Va. Tech Hokies and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Donald L. Tucker Center. Va. Tech might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Saturday.

Va. Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. Their painful 86-63 loss to the Demon Deacons might stick with them for a while. Va. Tech was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

Va. Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Hunter Cattoor, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds, and Tyler Nickel who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles rang in the new year with a 82-71 win over the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.

Florida State can attribute much of their success to Chandler Jackson, who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jackson has scored all season.

The Hokies' defeat dropped their record down to 9-4. As for the Seminoles, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Va. Tech took their win against Florida State in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 82-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Va. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.