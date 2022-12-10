Who's Playing

Louisville @ Florida State

Current Records: Louisville 0-8; Florida State 1-9

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a game against the Florida State Seminoles since March 7 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. U of L and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Donald L. Tucker Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The Cardinals have to be aching after a bruising 80-53 defeat to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Sunday. Guard El Ellis just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 1-for-10 shooting and six turnovers.

Meanwhile, FSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Florida State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Darin Green Jr., who had 17 points.

U of L have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past eight games, so buyers beware.

U of L is now 0-8 while the Seminoles sit at 1-9. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals are stumbling into the contest with the 360th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 57.4 on average. FSU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.50

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 11-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seminoles as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won seven out of their last ten games against Louisville.