Who's Playing

UCF @ Florida

Regular Season Records: UCF 18-14; Florida 16-16

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the UCF Knights are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 15 at Stephen C. O'Connell Center in the first round of the NIT.

Florida was just a bucket shy of a victory last Thursday and fell 69-68 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Guard Kowacie Reeves wasn't much of a difference maker for the Gators; Reeves finished with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 81-76 to the Memphis Tigers. A silver lining for UCF was the play of guard C.J. Kelly, who had 28 points along with seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Florida is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.49

Odds

The Gators are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Gators slightly, as the game opened with the Gators as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.