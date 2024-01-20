Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Fordham Rams

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 12-6, Fordham 8-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Fordham Rams are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Rose Hill Gym. Loyola Chi. has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Wednesday. Not to be outdone by the Minutemen, the Ramblers got past the Minutemen on a last-second free throw courtesy of Philip Alston with but a second left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Loyola Chi. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alston, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Desmond Watson, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Fordham on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Despite their loss, Fordham saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Will Richardson, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Ramblers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for the Rams, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. couldn't quite finish off Fordham in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 71-69. Can Loyola Chi. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fordham won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.