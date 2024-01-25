Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Furman and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against Samford.

Furman entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Samford step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Samford 17-2, Furman 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Samford is 2-8 against Furman since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Samford sitting on 17 straight wins and Furman on four.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bears, taking the game 87-80.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Paladins sidestepped the Catamounts for a 65-62 victory.

The Bulldogs' win was their 13th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 98.9 points per game. As for the Paladins, they now have a winning record of 10-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Samford and Furman are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Samford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.4 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Samford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 11-7 ATS overall, they're only 3-7 against Furman in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Furman is a 3-point favorite against Samford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Samford.