Gardner-Webb vs. Kennesaw State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State is 0-8 overall and 0-1 at home, while Gardner-Webb is 3-6 overall and 0-5 on the road. The two programs met last season for the first time in over a decade and Gardner-Webb was able to secure an 81-77 victory, but it was Kennesaw State who covered as 14.5-point underdogs. However, the two sides are trending in opposite directions against the spread this season with Gardner-Webb at 5-1 against the number in its last six games and Kennesaw State at 2-5-1 for the season. The Bulldogs are favored by 10-points in the latest Kennesaw State vs. Gardner-Webb odds, while the over-under is set at 134.

Kennesaw State was close but unable to secure the victory as it fell 84-81 to Florida International. It was the first home game that the Owls played all season after beginning the year with five road games and two neutral-site games. Playing on their home court was certainly an advantage as it was the first time all year that the Kennesaw State offense shot better than 40 percent (43.8) from the field. The Owls had five players score in double-figures in the loss, led by Tyler Hooker with 20 points and eight rebounds. Armani Harris had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds and Kennesaw State will be looking to build off that performance in another home game on Friday.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Gardner-Webb as it fell 81-77 to Wofford. The loss ended a three-game winning streak and extremely inconsistent shooting from beyond the arc has been an issue for Tim Craft's team all season long. The Bulldogs made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time last season thanks to 39.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line, but they're shooting just 34.7 percent from deep in 2019-20. They've shot worse than 30 percent from beyond the arc in five of their nine games already and knocking down open jumpers will be a key to covering as double-digit favorites.

