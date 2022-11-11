Who's Playing

Longwood @ George Mason

Current Records: Longwood 0-1; George Mason 0-1

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to EagleBank Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. Neither they nor the George Mason Patriots could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the Lancers on Monday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-54 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Michael Christmas (12 points) was the top scorer for Longwood.

Meanwhile, the Patriots ended up a good deal behind the Auburn Tigers when they played on Monday, losing 70-52. Victor Bailey Jr. had a rough night: he played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-17 shooting and four turnovers.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. Two last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lancers have only been able to knock down 26.80% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Patriots are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 70.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.45

Odds

The Patriots are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

George Mason have won all of the games they've played against Longwood in the last eight years.