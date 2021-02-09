The South Alabama Jaguars and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at GSU Sports Arena. Georgia State is 8-4 overall and 5-0 at home while the Jaguars are 11-8 overall and 2-5 on the road. Georgia State has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these Sun Belt rivals.

However, South Alabama has gone 6-3-1 against the spread during that span and has covered in four of its last six games entering Tuesday night. The Panthers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Georgia State vs. South Alabama odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 143.5.

Georgia State vs. South Alabama spread: Georgia State -5.5

Georgia State vs. South Alabama over-under: 143.5 points

Georgia State vs. South Alabama money line: Georgia State -250, South Alabama +200

What you need to know about South Alabama

South Alabama sure made it a nail-biter, but it managed to escape with a 70-66 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this past Saturday. Tyreke Locure led South Alabama with 22 points and Michael Flowers also had a big night with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Western Michigan transfer is one of the most potent scorers in the nation. He's averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor an 42.1 percent from the 3-point line. He leads the conference in minutes per game (36.8) and scoring while ranking eighth in assists per game (3.7).

What you need to know about Georgia State

Meanwhile, Georgia State lost 74-61 on the road to Appalachian State in its last matchup three weeks ago. Georgia State has had four games postponed since that point. The Panthers went just 3-for-17 from the 3-point line in that loss and lost the turnover battle 13-8.

However, Corey Allen did have 19 points and three assists in the loss. The Detroit transfer is averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and is leads the Sun Belt in 3-point shooting percentage (48.7). His ability to stretch the floor will be critical on Tuesday.

