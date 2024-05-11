After five national championships in 42 years with Mike Krzyzewski at the helm, Duke has gone 27-9 in each of Jon Scheyer's first two years running the program. However, the Duke alum took his team to the Elite Eight after being bounced in the second round of the NCAA tournament the year prior. Duke will now lose its top four scorers from last season, with two players leaving for the draft and two entering the college basketball transfer portal. Still, Duke fans are optimistic about their prospects for 2024-25 Duke basketball roster to Scheyer signing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2024.

Duke will welcome No. 1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg and five of the top 19 players in the Class of 2024 college basketball recruiting rankings according to 247Sports as the school continues to churn out strong Duke basketball recruits.

Duke basketball roster departures

It's a new era of college basketball and roster turnover is inevitable. The Blue Devils will lose Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, while Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell entered the transfer portal. Those were Duke's four leading scorers and Roach will play at Baylor next season, while Mitchell committed to Missouri.

There were five other scholarship players for the Blue Devils who entered the transfer portal, but none of them averaged more than 9.2 minutes per game for Scheyer's squad in 2023-24. Sean Stewart has already committed to Ohio State, while TJ Power is heading to Virginia. Jaden Schutt, Jaylen Blakes and Christian Reeves remain uncommitted and are weighing their options now that the transfer portal has closed. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest on all of Duke's roster changes.

Duke basketball news, roster

Scheyer's six incoming freshmen will help the roster quickly rebuild, but he also turned to the NCAA basketball transfer portal to add a few role players with experience. Mason Gillis has been a key part of the Purdue rotation for the last four years and averaged 21.1 minutes per game off the bench as Purdue made a run to the 2024 NCAA Tournament Championship Game.

The Blue Devils also received a transfer portal commitment from Syracuse forward Maliq Brown. As a sophomore for the Orange, Brown averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game and earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors. Those players should both help bolster the Duke basketball lineup, as will five-star freshmen like Flagg, Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans and Kon Kneuppel. Join The Devil's Den to see the latest Duke basketball roster news.

