Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-13; Georgia Tech 8-15

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets haven't won a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets and Notre Dame will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at McCamish Pavilion. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Georgia Tech came up short against the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday, falling 72-64. One thing holding Georgia Tech back was the mediocre play of guard Dallan Coleman, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between Notre Dame and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Notre Dame falling 81-64. Notre Dame's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Nate Laszewski, who had 18 points along with seven boards.

The losses put the Yellow Jackets at 8-15 and the Fighting Irish at 10-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Georgia Tech has only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

Series History

Notre Dame have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgia Tech.