Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Alabama A&M 1-6, Georgia Tech 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be playing at home against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 76-62.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs suffered a grim 78-59 defeat to the Commodores on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets' loss dropped their record down to 4-3. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 1-6 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.