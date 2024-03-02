Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Florida State 15-13, Georgia Tech 12-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC clash at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at McCamish Pavilion. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though North Carolina State scored an imposing 83 points on Tuesday, Florida State still came out on top. The Seminoles walked away with a 90-83 win over the Wolfpack.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Florida State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jamir Watkins, who scored 19 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Primo Spears, who scored 14 points along with six assists.

Miami typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Georgia Tech proved too difficult a challenge. They managed a 80-76 win over the Hurricanes. The win was just what Georgia Tech needed coming off of a 81-57 defeat in their prior contest.

Miles Kelly was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 3 assists. Another player making a difference was Kowacie Reeves Jr., who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Seminoles' victory bumped their record up to 15-13. As for the Yellow Jackets, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-16.

Florida State beat the Yellow Jackets 82-71 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia Tech.