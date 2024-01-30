Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: N. Carolina 17-3, Georgia Tech 9-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Carolina Tar Heels and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech is crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while N. Carolina will bounce in with ten consecutive wins.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels beat the Seminoles 75-68.

Harrison Ingram was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 17 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was RJ Davis, who scored 24 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgia Tech found out the hard way on Saturday. They were the victim of a painful 91-67 loss at the hands of the Hokies.

Georgia Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Baye Ndongo, who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds. Ndongo is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played.

The Tar Heels have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season. As for the Yellow Jackets, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Carolina strolled past Georgia Tech in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 75-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Carolina since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Georgia Tech.